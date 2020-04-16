Dr. Emory Virgil Maiden, Jr., 74, of Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away April 13, 2020.
Emory is survived by his wife, Martha Dutcher Maiden; his son, Emory Maiden III and wife, Sabena; his daughter, Bryn Martha Maiden Morgan and husband, Earl; his daughter, Rhiann Vi Maiden Del Valle and husband, Alfredo; his grandchildren, Ellary and Kade. He was the son of Emory Virgil Maiden and Melba Cosby Maiden, who preceded him in death. He is also survived by his brother, Alvin Maiden and wife, Wanda; and sister, Amy Maiden Lupejkis and husband, Jeff; and his many nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends.
Dr. Maiden grew up in Richmond and attended Huguenot High School, where he was a scholar-athlete on the football, basketball, and baseball teams. He attended the University of Richmond on a football scholarship and graduated with a B.A. in English in 1967. He earned a M.A. and Ph.D. in English at the University of Virginia, specializing in nineteen-century American literature and completing his dissertation Cape Cod: Thoreau’s Handling of the Sublime and Picturesque in 1971.
Dr. Maiden taught at the University of New Hampshire from 1971 to 1973. In 1973, he joined the Department of English at Appalachian State University, where he had a long and distinguished teaching and administrative career; even after his retirement as Professor of English Emeritus in 2012, he continued to teach one course each academic year until his death. He was the English Department’s Director of Composition, and chaired and served on various departmental and University committees, most notably on teaching, writing, and the use of computers in instruction. He was Director of the University’s Summer Reading Program. He also co-directed the Appalachian Writing Project, a summer program for high school teachers.
Dr. Maiden played on faculty and community basketball and softball teams, including the Watauga Merchants. In 2016, he published a novel, Robbing the Tootsie Railway, notable for its contemporary local color and philosophizing about softball. He also coached youth softball and Little League teams in the Cove Creek community, and was an avid golfer.
He was an adoring grandfather to Ellary and Kade, and was looking forward to a new arrival due in the summer. Family was the most important thing in his life and he made sure his family always felt loved, were cared for and knew laughter.
His immediate family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony this week.
Emory supported many charitable causes, such as the Audubon Society, Duke Children’s Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Project, and the American Lung Association. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to one of these organizations, or locally to the Watauga High School Drama Department.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Maiden family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.