Doyle Hardy James, affectionately known as ‘Yogi,’ 83, of NC Highway 194 South, Vilas, N.C., peacefully entered eternity on Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior and with his family members at his side.
Born May 15, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Dewey Edward and Dosha Edith Bentley James. Doyle served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member at Willow Valley Baptist Church for many years. He loved to play and sing with ‘Highway 194’, his blue grass band. On most occasions, they performed at Mast Store in Valley Crucis. Doyle worked for West Wood Furniture Co. in High Point and Shadowline in Boone. He retired from the Watauga Medical Center Police Department. A gentle man, Doyle was loved by his entire family, friends and acquaintances.
Doyle is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Wilson James; and was a beloved brother of Dean James of Trinity, Dennis James and wife, Carlene, of Mountain City, TN, Delmar James of Boone, Dimple Little and husband, Dan, of Zionville and Doris James of Boone and Sun City, AZ. A number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday afternoon, July 25th, at 3:30 p.m. at Willow Valley Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Ray Greene and the Rev. Delmar James. The family received friends Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., prior to services, at the church. Graveside services followed at Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers were appreciated or memorials may be made to the Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brandon Greer, 436 Clark Swift Rd., Vilas, NC 28692.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the James family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.