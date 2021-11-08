Douglas Brett Harker, 68, of 123 Leigh Circle, Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Douglas was born August 21, 1953 in Trenton, MI and was a resident of Watauga County and also resided part-time at his childhood home in Asheville, NC at both with his life partner Penny C. Abe. He loved picnics on the Parkway and at Grandfather Mountain with Penny, gardening, feeding his deer and turkeys and The Atlanta Braves.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Edna Harker.
Surviving are his life partner, Penny C. Abe of Boone and Asheville; daughter, Holly Harker; sons, Brett Harker and Will Harker; sister, Kim Harker and husband Tom Bradberry, extended family, Raymond and Sandra Abe, Joshua Quinn and wife Tangula, Kristopher Quinn; extended grandson, Alex and wife Jasmine Quinn; grandsons, Blake Quinn and Hunter Quinn; and extended great grandsons, Maddox and Miles Quinn.
A celebration of life will be planned for Douglas with family and friends in the upcoming spring.
