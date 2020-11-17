Dorothy Winkler Presnell, 75, of Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence.
The daughter of the late Linney Howard Winkler and Susie Price Winkler, she was born January 13, 1945 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Central Assembly of God Church. She loved her Shih Tzu, Snuggles.
She is survived by her husband, Grant Presnell of Boone; one daughter, Tammy Sue Presnell of Boone; one son; Jimmy Grant Presnell and wife Traci of Yadkinville, North Carolina and one grandson, Tyler Chase Presnell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Howard Winkler and Larry George Winkler and one sister, Brenda Sue Winkler.
Graveside services and burial were conducted Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 o'clock at Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Eric Proffitt officiated.
Online condolences may be sent to the Presnell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
