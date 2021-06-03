Dorothy Hodges Jackson, 82, of Boone, N.C., finished her race of faith surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Born on August 25, 1938, to the late James Lewis and Margaret Gragg Hodges, Dorothy was the first of three children. From her parents, she learned the value of faith, family, service and giving your best effort.
From the time she took her first job at the age of 14, she did her best at whatever she did. Whether it was in her long career of thirty-three years in the lighting industry, serving in the High Country Home Builder’s Association, on the Reunion Committee of Cove Creek High School Class of 1956, or the tireless hours sewing clothes for her children or growing vegetables in the garden or serving at church, she always made sure that the job was well done. In the spare time she had, she loved to read, garden, and enjoy the beauty of God’s creation.
The roots of Dorothy’s faith in Christ ran deep, being first planted by her church family at Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was faithful at Oak Grove as a member, children’s Sunday School teacher and choir member. She saw to it that her children were there each Sunday. Later, she was a faithful member at Mt Vernon Baptist Church where she attended Sunday School, sang in the adult choir and served on the choir Hospitality Committee. She loved singing the hymns of faith, and in her later years those lyrics were fresh on her mind and brought her much joy.
Dorothy deeply loved and cared for her family. “Her children rise up and call her blessed” (Proverbs 31) and are thankful for the honor of serving her and caring for her during the final years of her life here on earth.
She is survived by four children, Susan Hodges and husband Gerald, of Roxboro, NC, David Jackson and partner Darcy Rhodes, Sandra Stanbery and husband Mark, Sharon Lee and husband Bob, all of Boone; nine grandchildren (Robert, Brad, Adam, Brian, Brandon, Amber, Trevor, Callie and Nathan) and 16 great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ruth Smith and husband Robert of Newport, NC; and one brother, Bobby Hodges and wife Jane Ann of Boone.
Funeral services for Dorothy Hodges Jackson will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 306 Oak Grove Road, Boone, NC 28607. Officiating will be the Rev. Jonathan Taylor and Dr. Bob Ellison. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday afternoon prior to the service at Oak Grove Baptist Church from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be shared with the Jackson family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Jackson family.
