Dorothy Elaine Zimmerman, 93, passed away August 6, 2019 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.
Born October 31, 1925 in Bonduel, WI, she was a daughter of Charles and Hilda Wussow. Mrs. Zimmerman was an active member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Blairsville, GA.
She is survived by her sons, Al Zimmerman and wife, Katherine Graham, of Vilas, and Barry Zimmerman and wife, Roxanna, of Orlando, FL; and grandchildren, Graham Beck Zimmerman of Portland, OR, and Ava Elaine Zimmerman of Rougemount, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Zimmerman; and brother, Jerry Wussow.
Graveside services will be conducted 12:00 noon on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C.
The family suggests memorials to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfunealhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Zimmerman family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.