Don Albert Cornett, 92, of Hobe Sound, Fl., passed peacefully at Treasure Coast Hospice on Monday, December 14, 2020. His cause of death was Covid-19.
Don was born in Mountain Dale, North Carolina and preceded in death by his mother and father, Burlie and Ida Cornett.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Maxine Cornett.
He is survived by his three children, Donna DiJulius (Bob) Hobe Sound, FL., Perry Cornett (Duke) Palm Springs, CA. and Nancy Worel (Thom) Dillon, MT.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Carolyn Osters (Mike) Chesterland OH., Jay Schwartz (Jenny), Brooklyn, OH., Jennifer Eislie (John), Ennis, MT, Ashley Plont (Ray), Rayle, GA, Becca Thomas, Bozeman, MT. and eight great grandchildren.
He is survived by sisters, Beulah Sanders, Zionville NC, Marie Calloway (Albert), Valle Cruces, NC, Rebecca Poncel, Port St. Lucie, Fl, Rachel Hayden (Bill), Vilas, NC, Lois Houck (Jerry), Vilas, NC and brother Boyd Cornett (Madeline), Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his sister Edna Hodges.
Don retired from The David S. Ingalls Estate in Hunting Valley, Ohio and Jupiter Island, Fl., after over 55 years. The family is very grateful to the Ingalls for all the love and support they have given over these many years.
Don thanked the Good Lord every day for his life and for getting to see his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up. He considered himself a lucky man, especially with the lottery. Those of us who knew and loved him recognize ourselves as the lucky ones. He loved singing and playing the harmonica and banjo and he loved making everyone smile and laugh.
Please wear a mask and hold your loved ones tight.
No memorial service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in his memory or donations may be made to:
Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation
1201 SE Indian Street
Stuart, FL 34997
Phone: 772-403-4547.
