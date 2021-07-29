Denise Aldridge Watson, 71, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Denise was born on January 8, 1950 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Elmer H. (Coach) Aldridge and the late Doris Saunders Aldridge.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She retired from Appalachian State University, having served as an Administrative Assistant with the University's Football Program. She attended Crossnore First Baptist Church.
Denise leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, Bobby Watson; two sons, Trent (Jenny) Watson of Newland, NC, Clent (Heather) Watson of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK; daughter, Charity (David) Chicoine of Newland, NC; three brothers, Robin (Lee) Aldridge of Newland, NC, Danny (Kathey) Aldridge of Crossnore, NC, Mark (Gina) Aldridge of Crossnore, NC; two sisters, Sherrye (Larry) Mehaffey of Little River, SC, Susan (Doug) Eller of Crossnore, NC; 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services for Denise Watson were held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Crossnore First Baptist Church with the Rev. Lander Heafner and Coach Jerry Moore officiating. The family will visit with friends and family following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Seby Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Rd. Boone, NC 28607 or Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.
The care of Denise and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
