Davis Sessums Galleher, 96, of Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday morning, January 5, 2020, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, North Carolina.
Davis S. Galleher was born in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas on December 6, 1923 to the late Col. Paul Corbin Galleher and Caroline McCullough Galleher. Davis was a US Army veteran of World War II and received the Purple Heart Medal.
Davis is survived by one son, Michael G. Galleher and wife Deborah Of Valle Crucis; and one daughter, Judi Mullen and husband Ken of West Jefferson. He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Galleher; two sons, Donald Paul Galleher and James Davis Galleher; and one grandson, Adam Davis Galleher.
Memorial services for Davis S. Galleher will be conducted at a later date in California.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adam Davis Galleher Memorial Fund, PO Box 584, Valle Crucis, North Carolina 28691, or www.smileonadg.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the Galleher family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
