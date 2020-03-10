David Perry Haas, 89, of Little Laurel Road, Boone, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in his sleep.
David was born on December 22, 1930 in Hudson, NC, the oldest of five brothers. As a young boy, he loved to hunt, horseback, and spend time "up on old Rocky." He developed a strong work ethic early on through farming and working in a cotton mill. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1948 and moved to Pontiac, Michigan, to work in the automotive industry, after graduation.
He married Nancy Ellen Coffee on October 8, 1955 and the two settled down on their farm in Bamboo Gap and raised three beloved sons. David graduated from Winston Salem Barber College in 1960 and was a successful barber for over 50 years.
He faithfully attended Mount Vernon Baptist Church where he was an ordained deacon and taught Sunday school. In addition to his family, David loved to farm and watch Duke basketball! He was a member of the Boone Optimist Club and the Watauga County Cattleman's Association and received the Watauga County Cattleman of the year award in 2001.
David is survived by his wife, Nancy; three sons, Jerry and wife, Lisa, of Boone, Bryan and wife, Michaele, of Boone, and Tim and wife, Christie, of Knightdale; and eight grandchildren, Savannah Hadwiger and husband, Phil, Devon McAllister and husband, Gavin, Lee Adams and wife, Miranda, Amy Beauregard and husband, Jason, Connor Smith, Cameron, Carrington, and Cailey Haas, Jordan Haas and wife, Chelsea, and Westin Haas and wife, Nikki. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Hospice for their love, support and care of David throughout the years.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mount Vernon Equip Ministry, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Haas family.
