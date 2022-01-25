David Marion Pinnix, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Brookridge Retirement Homes in Winston-Salem, NC.
David was born on December 10, 1936 to JC and Ada Pinnix in Winston-Salem, NC. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Carlton, and Ed and sisters, Virginia, Kathleen, and Harriet.
He met the love of his life, Barbara, in 1956 while horseback riding. He was her knight in shining armor! He was a devoted husband, loving father, Army Veteran, and an avid gardener. He found solace working with the earth and talking with God while doing so. He loved the Lord and we find comfort in knowing that we will see him again.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Conrad Pinnix; his children, David Carlton Pinnix (Tammy), Wendy Pinnix-Boyd, John Carr Pinnix (Janet); his grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Jodi Pinnix-Day (Brandon), Brooke Boyd, Nathan Pinnix (Jordan), Brianna Boyd, Caleb Pinnix (Pam), Joshua Pinnix, Aaron Pinnix, Sarah Pinnix, Hannah Pinnix, Rebekah Pinnix and Joel Pinnix; along with three great grandchildren Ethan, Bailey and Peyton Day and his sister, Jane White of Winston-Salem, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Highland View Baptist Church by the Rev. Herb Parunak and Brother John Pinnix. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.
Email condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.