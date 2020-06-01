David Horton, better known as 'Strawberry,' 95, of North Street, Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at The Foley Center.
Mr. Horton is survived by his son, Barry Horton and wife, Ingrid, and daughter, Jenny Horton, all of Boone.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday June 4, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Clarissa Hill Cemetery.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Horton family.
