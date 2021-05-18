Darlene Pitts Ruppert of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 10th, 2021.
Born on November 15th, 1947, in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Arl Milton Pitts and Gladys Benice Pitts. Known as Nana to her loved ones, she was a gift to everyone she met.
Darlene’s faith was profound, as well as her love for Cools Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, spending time with her sweetheart, her family, and all of God’s creatures. She never met an animal that didn’t love her instantly. Professionally, she had a successful career at Appalachian State University for 38 years.
She was preceded home by her father, Arl Milton Pitts; mother, Gladys Bernice Pitts; sister, Gaye McDonald; and nephew, Jeremy Bolick.
Her love is carried every day by her husband, Randy H. Ruppert of Blowing Rock, NC; her daughters, Tina Welch and Heather Murray and husband, Dustin. Her siblings consisted of Ron Pitts and wife Roberta, Sharon Osborne and Frank, Kenny Pitts, Vickie Moree and husband Geoff, Paula Bolick and husband Dennis. She had many grandchildren, including Jacob Maltba and Kadisha Fields with her son Alex, David Lutabingwa, JoJo Ruppert Maltba, MacKenzie Blake and husband Alex, Gracee Kleeberger and Victoria Dare. In addition to her numerous nieces and nephews, she loved her beloved pets Farley, Squirtle, Rose, and Nayru.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Medi Home Health and Hospice Care. Her love is bigger than life and will always be eternal.
There will also be a celebration of life for Darlene Ruppert held at a date to be announced.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ruppert family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in Charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.