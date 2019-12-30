Daniel Alexander Patterson “Uncle Danny”, passed away peacefully at 5:40 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 84 years old. He was surrounded by family who all loved him very much.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Patterson Bair; his beloved niece and nephew, Libby and Jim Wooten; his great niece and her husband, Shannon and Matthew Maness; his great nephew, Ryan Wooten; and all of his wonderful church family at Foscoe Christian Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Pearl Monroe Patterson and Daniel Archibald Patterson; his cherished brother in law, Robert Charles Bair; and his beloved niece, Deborah Louise Bair.
Uncle Danny was loved by all who knew him. If you were around him for any time, you were considered a friend and hopefully you had the pleasure of hearing one of his great stories. He was probably even introduced to you as Uncle Danny and you may have never known his last name. He graduated from West End High School in 1953. Danny went on to Lees McRae College and then to NC State University where he received his Agriculture Degree. Following college, he was an employee of a carpet plant.
He worked at a carpet plant; JP Stevens, for many years and retired in 1996. He volunteered with the West End Fire Department for several years where he donated so much of his time giving back to his community and helping others. He was an EMT, drove an ambulance, and was a First Responder. He was the most precious man who had the biggest and caring heart for anyone and everyone and he will be terribly missed.
As a family, we are so privileged, proud, and honored to have had him in our lives for so long. He was such a fine example of a Christian and truly a great, and one of a kind human being. He was a member of Bensalem Presbyterian Church in Eagle Springs, NC. When he moved to the mountains of NC, he attended Foscoe Christian Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Foscoe Christian Church this coming Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local Fire Department in honor and memory of Uncle Danny.
Online condolences may be sent to the Patterson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
