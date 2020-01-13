Dan Perry, 67, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Daniel and Jacob.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Lodge at Camp Broadstone on February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carolina Climbers Coalition in Dan's honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.