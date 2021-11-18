Dallas B. Wilson, 74, of Virginia Beach, died November 16, 2021.
Born in Boone, North Carolina on September 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Raymond D. Wilson and Mary Alice Calloway Wilson. Dallas was also predeceased by his brothers, C. Dean Wilson and Danny R. Wilson.
Dallas was a Marine having served in the Vietnam War. Following his military career, he received a quilt of valor. Dallas was very patriotic and wore his American flag pin proudly. He was a Financial Consultant and Insurance Agent. Dallas was an avid golfer and loved fishing and his special friend Krikit.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judy A. Wilson; daughters, Candy S. Bond of Wakefield, VA and Wendy L. Barrett and partner Daniel Farrell of Norfolk, VA; sister, Ruth E. Cook and husband, Robert “Bob” of Boone, NC; sisters in law, Barbara Wilson of Maryland and Janice Wilson of Florida; aunt, Shirley Delp of Princeton, WV; uncle, Roy Calloway and wife Carolyn of Boone, NC; grandchildren, Amanda Bercaw and Chelsea Nelson and husband, Germain nephew, Robert “Jake” Cook, Jr. and wife, Julie of Montana; nieces, Anna and Natalie Cook and Misty Shaw and husband, Pat and their daughter, Jenna; and three great grandchildren Riley, Maddy and Gabby Nelson and a host of cousins and other family members and friends.
Services will be private. Entombment in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans or a veteran organization of your choice. Please visit Dallas’ memorial at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com
Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.
