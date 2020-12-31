Mr. Dale McDonald Hampton, 90, of Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation.
He was a kind and gentle soul, born June 21, 1930 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Theodore Augustus Hampton and Edna Serena Greer Hampton.
He is survived by one son, Ronald Hampton; three grandchildren, Garrett Hampton (Crystal), Mariah Kennedy (Chris) and Robby Kennedy (Cursty); a very special great grandson, Rieghly Yeoman; great grandchildren, Jason, Levi, Tierra, Bianna, Jazmyn, Saylor, Donivn, and Malia. He is also survived by one sister, Bonnie H. Steelman of Deep Gap, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Gambill Hampton; two daughters, Melissa Hampton and Nina Lynn Hampton; one brother, Kenneth H. Hampton; and four sisters, Rosella H. Nolte, Evalee H. Stone, Reba H. Rourke, and Margaret H. Jewell.
He was a Veteran who served his country in the U. S. Air Force from November 1947 until November 1953. He obtained rank of Sergeant and was a Communications Center Specialist. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal for serving in Berlin during the U.S. occupation of Germany at the end of WWII. He was subsequently awarded the Berlin Airlift Device Medal, the Medal for Humane Action, a Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
Dale Hampton retired from TRW and also owned Trophies & Signs for a number of years. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Boone.
Services and burial for Dale Hampton will be conducted Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2 PM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens Mausoleum. Officiating will be the Rev. Roy Dobyns. Those attending the service are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Monday, January 4, 2021 between 9 am and noon to pay their respects and sign the register book.
Memorials may be made to any Veterans’ Organization.
Online condolences may be shared with the Hampton family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Hampton family.
