Dakota Ryan Hayes, 25, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center.
Dakota was born on Sept. 20, 1996, in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Johnny Hayes and Karen Franklin Hayes.
He graduated from Mayland Community College and was a big Pokemon Go fan. He loved his dogs, especially Daisy and Riku.
Dakota leaves behind to cherish his memory his Parents: Johnny and Karen Hayes of the home; two Brothers: Johnny Fletcher (Meredith) Hayes Jr. of Newland, NC, and Matthew Hayes of Elk Park, NC; Sister: Kristy (Jeremy) Thompson of Elk Park, NC; two Nieces: Auri Hayes and Norah Hayes; and special Cousin: Tristan Hayes of Elk Park.
Services for Dakota Ryan Hayes will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with the Rev. Phillip Greene officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at noon on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Taylor’s Chapel Cemetery.
Those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear a face covering.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the friends and family and the nurses and staff at Watauga Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Humane Society, PO Box 1213, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hayes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.
The care of Dakota and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121
