Cynthia Ann Weathers, 68, Mother, Grams, Daughter, Sister, and friend passed away peacefully on March 27th, 2022, after a short battle with metastatic cancer.
She was surrounded by her family in the presence of her home in Blowing Rock, NC.
Cynthia was born on March 8th, 1954 to Harry and Charlotte (Queen) Weathers in Charlottesville, Virginia. She graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School, and from East Carolina University with a Bachelor's degree in Education, in 1976. She began her teaching career in Roanoke Rapids High School.
After moving to the mountains of North Carolina, she taught students in both Caldwell and Watauga County School Systems. She always had a special love for students with extra needs and wanted each one to excel, no matter their ability. She loved children and had a gift for teaching. She made a difference in her student's lives and is remembered for her big heart and sweet smile in the classroom and at home. Cynthia also worked as a real estate agent in the High Country. Many community members appreciated Cynthia's professionalism and friendly personality when she helped them purchase their first homes. She was always willing to go above and beyond.
Cynthia loved being a mother more than anything else in her life. She was known for doing anything and everything her children wanted to do. It was never uncommon for her to jump in the car with a pile of kids and take them wherever they wanted to go, snacks in hand. From Ashley's soccer games and roller derby, to Jack's rollerblading and fishing, she never missed a beat. Always there, present and smiling.
Cynthia has always had a love for music and shag dancing. Whenever the King Bees were playing locally, you could count her in. She also enjoyed cooking and was famous for her zucchini bread, Chex mix, and sausage balls. She always had an appreciation for nature and its beauty. She loved being in the sun or on the water, watching her birds and taking walks.
Cynthia is survived by her two children, daughter, Ashley Laws Shelley, husband Tom, and son, Jack Triplett, wife Jennifer all of Blowing Rock; granddaughter, Ivy Aultman and fiancé Mason Stone of Granite Falls; mother, Charlotte Yeatts Weathers of Roanoke Rapids, NC; sisters, Laura Livesay, husband Larry of Alexandria, VA, Mary Linda Edwards, husband Don, of Hamlet, NC, Jennifer Qualls, husband Patrick; and one brother, Hunter Weathers, of Roanoke Rapids, NC. In addition, she is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and four "grand-dogs" that she loved and adored, Baby, Bree, Belle and Diesel.
She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Weathers.
Cynthia was genuine and beautiful, both inside and out. She carried a beautiful smile and always had a sparkle in her eye. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She will be remembered for her beautiful spirit, grace, and strength.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in true Cynthia fashion. In the meantime, the family asks that all that were ever touched by Cynthia, keep a smile on their face and a song in their heart. She would want us to remember each day as a new beginning.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Natalie Bovino, NP, Medi-Home Hospice, and Dr. Clive Willis for their support and care.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Weathers family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
