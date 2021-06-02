Craig Hershberger, of Deep Gap, N.C., the Powder Horn Community, passed away peacefully at home the evening of May 26th, 2021.
Prior to his retirement, Craig’s career was in Information Technology working on Disaster Recovery for Kemper, First Union, and Wachovia. His early avocations included repairs of clocks and cameras, as well as raising small birds and fostering birds for the San Francisco Zoo. After moving to the High Country, Craig was an active member of the Brightwood and Powder Horn communities.
Craig is survived by his wife, Maria Jamell; his son, Eric Hershberger; his stepdaughter, Monée Bengtson; grandson, Jonathan Bengtson, and his sisters, Candace Booth and Carol Dubrinsky.
Memorial Donations may be made to the David Lynch Foundation, healing traumatic stress in veterans through TM.
https://guest.davidlynchfoundation.org/give/132566/#!/donation/checkout
Online condolences may be shared with the Hershberger family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hershberger family.
