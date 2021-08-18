Cora Lee Church Moretz, 92, of 560 Angel Cove Road, Franklin, North Carolina, passed away Sunday August 15, 2021, at Angel Medical Center in Franklin, North Carolina.
She was born July 26, 1929, in Wilkes County. A daughter of the late Thomas Farro Church and Ida Mae Wyatt Church. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone.
She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Ann Bowman and husband Bill of Franklin and one son, Jimmy Moretz and wife Dinah of Millers Creek, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Amanda Bowman Cochran and husband Josh of Franklin, North Carolina; Michael Bowman and wife Heidi of Duncan, South Carolina and Paige Moretz Price and husband Luke of Millers Creek, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Britt and Caleb Cochran, Hunter and Peyton Bowman and John Price; two sisters, Dorothy Swift of Deep Gap and Zora Mae Richardson and husband Wayne of Lewisville, North Carolina; and one brother, Bobby Church and wife Wilma of Lewisville, North Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by three brothers, T.F. Church, Lawrence Church and Cecil Church and three sisters, Virginia Dare Reed, Eva Mae Church Welborn and Hattie Hayworth.
Funeral service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church. Pastor Steve Troisi officiated. Interment followed in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The service was live streamed.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Mask are required to be worn.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Companion Health and other caretakers for their wonderful care they gave.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moretz family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
