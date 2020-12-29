Cora Craig Ray, 90 of Deep Gap, N.C., opened her eyes in glory in the early hours of December 26th, 2020.
Born to the late Butler and Ethel Craig in Blowing Rock. She was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church and a true contender of the faith.
Cora is the beloved foundation of her entire family. Married to Johnnie Ray for 56 years, Cora devoted her life to her children, Cleve Ray and wife Kathy of Deep Gap; Ramona Proffitt of Boone; and Myra Hayler and husband David of Boone. Her strength and unconditional love also molded the lives of her grandchildren, Tiffany Reece and husband Tom of Sugar Grove; Heather Ward and husband Jamie of Todd; Marissa Million and husband Lee of Deep Gap; Dakota Ray of Deep Gap; Matthew Proffitt of Boone; Cheyenne Hayler of Deep Gap; and Casey Ray of Deep Gap and two step-grandchildren, Josh Norris of Boone and Dylan Norris of Hickory.
In addition to her grandchildren, she left a faithful Christian example to her beloved great-grandchildren. Kendall and Grant Reece of Sugar Grove; Charlie and Brady Ward of Todd; and Peyton and Brody Million of Deep Gap and her step-grandchildren, Jaxtin, Jayden and Josie Norris of Boone. She is also survived by one sister, Ester Critcher of Boone and two sisters-in-law, Grace Ray of Deep Gap and Cleo Craig and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ray; a precious granddaughter, Amber Proffitt; three brothers, James Craig, John Craig, and Lewis Craig; two sisters, Florence Craig and Susie Craig; three sisters-in-law, Ruby Craig, Christine Coffey Craig and Dorothy Moore Craig; and one brother-in-law, Carlton Critcher.
Although Cora is present with the Lord, the void left in the lives of so many that loved her is deeply felt. Cora raised her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with a steadfast and unwavering love. Her life will be celebrated, and her memory honored just the way she requested.
“She is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her.”
A private graveside service for the family will be conducted at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Kevin Craig and the Reverend Rick Critcher will officiate. Those attending the private family service is ask to wear mask and practice social distancing.
