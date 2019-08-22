Constance Lynn Wagnon (Avant) Peterson, 82, formerly of Boone, NC passed away the morning of July 3, 2019 in Lakewood, CO where she had recently moved to be close to her daughter and her family after living in Boone for 43 years.
She was known to friends and loved ones as "Lynn."
Lynn was born in San Diego, California to the late Lucien Edward "Ned" Wagnon and Frances Marion Fripp Wagnon. The family had deep roots in South Carolina and eventually moved back to the Southeast United States. Lynn spent her childhood and teen years in West Palm Beach, Florida. Lynn became a competitive swimmer at age six with the Palm Beach County Swim Team and continued swimming in high school with her schools championship-winning swim team. At 16, she was named to the Florida all-state swimming team. She graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1954.
Lynn attended Palm Beach Junior College, later transferring to the University of Florida (Gainesville). During this time, Lynn participated in student government, held class offices, sang in choirs and trios, and was a member of a number of clubs including journalism, Spanish, and drama. She played intramural volleyball, competed in varsity swimming, and performed with UFs synchronized swim team, the "Swim Fins." She was inducted into Phi Rho Pi, the college honorary speech society and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education.
After graduating, Lynn began her teaching career, gaining experience in Florida, Indiana, Vermont and Washington before moving to Boone, NC in 1975. She taught in Watauga County Schools for 27 years, including 11 years at Mabel Elementary School and 16 years at Hardin Park Elementary School, focusing on Language Arts and Reading for early childhood and middle school children. She retired in 2004 after dedicating 34 years to working with students.
Lynn was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boone and enjoyed being a volunteer in many of the church's diverse ministries. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and served six years as alumni personnel advisor to the chapter at Washington State University. She was a loyal supporter of the Humane Society of the United States and the National Wildlife Federation. Lynn's passions included her beloved cats, flowers from her garden, the beach, her church, friends and family, and blessed joyful occasions.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her husband, Alden Harry Peterson; her brother, Lucien Edward Wagnon, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Jean Breedan Wagnon; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Left to cherish Lynn's memory are her daughter, Tracey L. Avant and her husband, Maurice P. Martin; one grandson, Benjamin; her son, Scott Edward Avant; two granddaughters, Rahne Avant and Briana Avant, three adult step-children, Patricia Iaccarino, Kristine M. Peterson-Hupp, John A. Peterson; and a step-granddaughter, Sarah M. Peterson. Holding a special place in Lynn's heart are her Wagnon cousins, whom Lynn knew and loved her entire life.
A Celebration of Life followed by Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607. Reception immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered to Grace Lutheran Church for the Council House Interest or the Humane Society of the United States.
Please share your memories of Lynn and condolences with her family by signing the guest book at https://horancares.com/obits/lynn-wagnon-peterson/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.