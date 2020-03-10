Connie Herbert Walker Eggers, 81, of Bethel, N.C., passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab in Boone, N.C.
Connie was born in Neva TN to Connie Herbert Walker and Lynnie Maxie Wright Walker on November 27, 1938.
His adoptive parents were Arlie B. and Hazel Verna Walker Eggers. Connie attended Bethel High School and graduated in 1959. He was employed at Appalachian State University Food Services and retired after 30 years. Connie was a faithful, lifetime member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir for many years. He was an annual blood donor to the American Red Cross for 40 years. His favorite pastimes were riding motorcycles, driving his collection of trucks, playing his guitar, and listening to his favorite songs by Elvis Presley and Chet Atkins.
He is survived by his brother, John L. Eggers and wife, Glenda; sisters, Shirley Michael and husband, Bill, and Betty Arnold Mink. Also surviving is his uncle, Hugh Walker, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Connie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, J.C., Robert, Dean, Charles and Frederick Dale Walker; and sisters, Helen Monseur, Blanche Settlemyre and Mary Hicks.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020, at 3:30 at the Bethel School Gymnasium with Pastor Charlie Martin and Amy Cherbony officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:30 until 3:30, one hour prior to services, at Bethel School. Graveside services will follow in the Millsap's Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their grateful appreciation to the staff and management of Mountain Home Facility, Glenbridge Health Center and Medi Home Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care provided to Connie.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Millsap's Cemetery Fund, 1078 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Eggers family.
