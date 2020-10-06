Mr. Clyde Thomas Jones, 96, of 167 New River Heights Road, Boone, N.C., drew his last breath on this side of Glory, and this world lost a true hero in every sense of the word.
Clyde Jones, a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather, a heroic World War II Veteran, was a valiant soldier of the United States Army and a faithful soldier of the cross of Jesus Christ.
To all who knew him, Clyde Jones was hero, mentor, and friend. He served his country, his church, his neighbors, and his family well.
Clyde Thomas Jones was born to Tom and Carrie Winebarger Jones on July 29, 1924 in Watauga County. Clyde was one of eleven children and was the last surviving child of Tom and Carrie Jones. As a young boy, Clyde was born again when he put his trust in Jesus and was saved by the marvelous grace of God at Meat Camp Baptist Church.
Clyde Jones defended his country in World War II, serving in the United States Army from 1944-1946 in Italy. He earned the WWII Victory Metal, the Army's Good Conduct Medal, the American Campaign Medal, and the Europe-Africa-ME Medal.
In 1947, Clyde married Louise Coffey, and they raised one son, Jerry and two daughters, Martha and Patty. Clyde worked hard to support his family. He enjoyed farming and was a gifted mechanic. He and his father Tom opened Jones Garage, which grew into Clyde Jones Auto Parts, an iconic business in the High Country for more than 60 years, during which time Clyde and his family maintained a reputation for fairness, generosity, and integrity.
A charter member of Central Baptist Church and attending for many years, Clyde Jones served faithfully as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher, known for his soft-spoken voice and humble manner, sharing his knowledge of the Bible, wise counsel, and encouragement.
The Jones family lost Louise Coffey Jones to cancer in 1980. Clyde then met and married Nancy Lee Greer Norris, becoming a loving stepfather to her daughter Charlene. Clyde and Nancy, whom he lovingly referred to as "Mama," were married for 39 years. He and Nancy joined Proffit's Grove Baptist Church where they attended together faithfully for the past 20 years. Clyde leaves behind a godly heritage in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
With a tender heart and tear-filled eyes, Clyde shared his personal testimony of salvation many times and in many different churches he visited, never ashamed of His Lord and Savior. He was also a committed prayer warrior, and he prayed earnestly and faithfully for others. He truly lived by his favorite Bible verse, "Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 2:5).
Clyde Jones was a generous man; giving to others gave him great joy. He loved to share whatever he had with others, whether it be vegetables from his garden, a flashlight, measuring tape or a pocket tool, or gifts of money to help with missions or other special needs. He carried a pocketful of quarters to share with children he encountered, and kept a container of chocolates by his chair to share with anyone who came to visit. He loved to attend church, he loved to fellowship, and he welcomed visitors into his home with open arms.
He loved gospel music, and frequently invited the members of Joyful Noise into his home to sing and fellowship with him and his loving wife Nancy. On their very first CD, Joyful Noise recorded Clyde reading another of his favorite scriptures, to introduce his favorite song Better Farther On. Clyde humbly read the following from 2 Timothy 4:6, "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day."
While this world suffered a tremendous loss in the passing of Clyde Jones, we are confident that Heaven gained a saint whose rewards are surely among the greatest, including a crown of righteousness which Clyde Jones in his sincere and humble way will undoubtedly lay at the feet of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Clyde Thomas Jones is survived by his loving wife Nancy; one son, Jerry Jones and wife Lana; two daughters, Martha Jones Phelps and Patty Jones Bryan; one stepdaughter, Charlene Norris; two sisters-in-law, Georgia and Marie Jones; one brother-in-law, Johnny Gragg; the following grandchildren, Jason Phelps and wife Jen, Jennifer Soule, Annette Dombrosky and husband Joshua, Travis Jones and wife Melissa, Renae Staebler and husband Matt, Spencer Jones, Kristen Ward and husband Derek, Meleah Bryan, Andrea Fleshman and husband Brian, Kevin Bryan, Jerry and Jana Cline, Christy Halbedel and husband Joe, and Matthew Scott; 17 great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Coffey Jones; five sisters, Mabel Brown, IvaLee Hayes, Stella Jones, Joann Moretz, Brenda Gragg; five brothers, Lester Jones, Chester Jones, Kenneth Jones, Bobby Jones, and an infant brother; one son-in-law, Tommy Phelps; and one great granddaughter, Edith Fleshman.
The Homegoing Service for Clyde Thomas Jones will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Proffit's Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be held before the service, from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Officiating will be Derick Wilson.
Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Park and Gardens. Clyde's dear friend Barney Hampton of Hampton's Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Nancy Jones and family are receiving friends at the home, located at 167 New River Heights Road in Boone.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.