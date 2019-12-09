Mr. Clyde Alexander Muirhead, 83 of Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 until 1958. He enjoyed reading, history, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Yvonne and Phillip Brown; and his father, Clyde H. Muirhead; and his beloved daughter, Dawn L. Muirhead.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianna M. Johnson of Boone; and his son, Christopher W. Muirhead of Peabody, MA. Also surviving are grandsons, Dylan and Jonathan Moody both of Boone; and a granddaughter, Karissa Jones of North Reading, MA.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with the Muirhead family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Muirhead family.
