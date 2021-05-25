Mr. Clate Miller, 88, of Todd, N.C., passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.
He was born September 26, 1932, in Watauga County to the late William Claude Miller and Ruth Greene Miller.
He is survived by one daughter, Cathy Kincaid and husband Tony of Todd; one son, Clayton Miller and wife Jean of Boone; five grandchildren, Arlie Miller, Toni Lee Messina and husband Mike, Michelle Miller and husband Tim, Kelly Lincoln and husband Luke and Jason Miller; and one great-grandchild, Triton Lincoln, and 14 grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Greer Miller; one son, Carl Miller; one stepson, Wayne Wheeler; and three daughters, Jean Hardy, Jewell Miller and Patricia Miller; one brother, Clarence Miller; and one sister, Eda Ellison.
A private service for Mr. Clate Miller will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell Community Church care of Barbara McKinney, 5585 NC Highway 194 North, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
The family respectfully request no food.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
