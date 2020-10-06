Clarence David Dave Greene, 82, died at the Foley Center October 2, 2020.
He was born in Blowing Rock, N.C. to Opal P. and Clarence N. Greene. He graduated from Blowing Rock High School, where he excelled at basketball. He attended Lees-McRae College and graduated from Appalachian State University with an EdS degree. He was a lifelong public-school educator. He served in Burke, Alamance, and Hertford Counties. He completed his career after proudly serving as Superintendent of Watauga County Schools for 12 years.
He was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder in three churches before returning to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was baptized as a child. He truly loved the mountains and his heritage in Watauga County. He served in various capacities as a member of the Rotary Club, the American Association of School Administrators, Phi Delta Kappa, the NC School Board Association, and the United Way Board of Directors. He had a passion for architecture, designing and overseeing the construction of five family homes. After retirement, he was a member of the Blowing Rock ABC Board and enjoyed traveling with friends.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rachel Hedrick Greene; two daughters, Sarah Greene (Carol Doyle) of Denver, NC, Gennie Saffer (C.G.) of Charlotte; three granddaughters, Sarah Beth Thompson (Clay) of Raleigh, Anna Dawson (Jeremy) of Ahoskie, Margaret Saffer of Charlotte; grandson, Patrick Saffer of Boone; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Mary Carroll Thompson of Raleigh; and brother, James L. Greene (Naomi) of Winston-Salem. Predeceasing him are his parents and son, Clarence David Greene, Jr.
Due to pandemic restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Memorials are appreciated and suggested to The Little White Church in Blowing Rock c/o Klutz Preservation, PO Box 1251, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.