Christopher Todd "Chris" Miller, 50, of Ball Branch Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Drouin Miller; two step-sons, Dalton and Matthew Parriet of Florida; father and mother, Allen and Julia "Judy" Miller of Boone; two brothers, Tony Miller and wife Anita of Boone and Greg "Bumble" Miller and wife Mandi of Boone; two nieces, Adrieanna and Kaycee Miller of Boone; two nephews, Bryce and Ottman Miller of Miller of Boone; and one step-nephew, Alden Dishman of Boone.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jeffery Miller, maternal grandmother, Vernie Alspaugh and his paternal grandparents, Earl and Blanche Miller.
A memorial service for Christopher Todd "Chris" Miller will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.