Christine Hartley "Cricket" Carroll, 82, of Green Briar Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home.
Born November 28, 1937 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Charles Oscar and Frances Wiseman Hartley. Christine retired from the housekeeping department at ASU. Affectionately named Cricket by family and friends, Christine was known for her love of family. She especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends and spending quality time with her grandchildren and pets. When she was able she loved all the family camping and fishing trips.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Patricia Carroll of Manchester, NH; sons, Randy Carroll and wife, Lisa, of Mountain City, TN, Martin Carroll of Boone, and Curtis Carroll and wife, Beverly, of Brooklet, GA; and foster son, Mike Triplett and wife Cheryl, of Boone; eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Hicks and husband, Glen, of Burley, WA; and brothers, Ernest Hartley and wife, Peggy, of Boone and John Hartley and wife, Marilyn, of Houston, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Lamer Carroll; and brother, Hugh Hartley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13th, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Mike Townsend. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Carroll family.
