Christine Cassidy Nadel, 50, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at her residence.
She was born October 22, 1970, in Garland, Texas. The daughter of Sheri Davis and the late Arron Rogers. She was a registered nurse and loved being an EMT and this is where her and Gary met while partners on the ambulance together while in Jacksonville, Florida. Her passion was working out and she had competed in figure competitions. She had an unbelievable love for pets and, at one time, had thirteen cats and three dogs. Her favorite place was to be at the beach and she loved scuba diving.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Nadel and one daughter, Emily Nadel both of Boone; her mother, Sheri Davis of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters, Kim McIntyre and husband Mark of Jacksonville, Florida; Melanie Rogers of Maryland and Linda; one brother, Nathan Davis of Orlando, Florida; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steven and Kathleen Nadel of Blowing Rock; cousins, Russell Sweet and Pamela King both of Jacksonville, Florida; and best friends, Mike and Shelia Nuelle and their son, Jordan of Boone.
Funeral services will be conducted at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday August 12, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. Pastor Michael Gragg will officiate.
Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the chapel, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 or to the Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Nadel family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
