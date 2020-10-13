Chloe Elisabeth Little passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family after a fierce 14-month battle with cancer.
She did not want to leave her loved ones. Everyone who knew her admired her spirit and passion for living throughout her life and this final journey.
Chloe was born in Austin, Texas, living in Texas until her teen years when her family moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1990 and then to Boone, North Carolina in 1994. Friends from every decade of her life have reached out to her family, mourning her passing and celebrating her loving and lively nature, her sense of humor, her honesty. Chloe was purely herself, unfiltered and a unique gift to all of us.
She loved her family and friends (everyone was her friend), laughing, flower gardening. cooking, rivers and waterfalls, rescuing critters, and helping others. While enduring great pain and heartbreaking stage IV cancer, she continued to create delicious homemade baked goods to carry to the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, where they became family to her and nicknamed her their Rock Star because of her exuberant personality, will to live and generosity to others.
She leaves behind her beautiful children, Eva Marie Wilds of Winston Salem, NC and Dylan Harper Little of Todd, NC; her grieving mother, Candace Brennan of Winston Salem, NC; her loving sisters, Catherine Earnest of Amarillo, TX, and Amanda Stoltz of Walnut Cove, NC and their spouses, along with numerous family members and devoted friends.
Her family is holding a private celebration of Chloe's life during this time that calls for safe small gatherings. We are deeply humbled and grateful for the loving words and support from her family and many friends unable to attend during these challenging times.
A generous, loving and spirited woman has left us too soon at the age of 43. She had so much more to give this world to make it a better place. Sweet Chloe, as your favorite singer-songwriter Bob Dylan expressed so well, we pray "May your heart always be joyful, May your song always be sung, May you stay forever young." May God Bless and Keep You Always.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, Watauga Medical Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
