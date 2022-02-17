Mrs. Charlotte Alice Ward Pennell, age 85, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center.
Born February 18, 1936 in Butler, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late William “Bill” Ward and Lula Price Ward Timbs. Charlotte worked as a housekeeper for many years. She also enjoyed flower gardening and was an excellent seamstress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Max Gardner Pennell, and eight siblings.
She is survived by her children, Max Pennell of Bunnell, Florida, Teddy Pennell and wife Sherry of Boone, Shirley Harrison and husband Billy of Butler, Tennessee, JoAnn Dobes and husband Willie of Jacksonville, Florida,, Ricky Pennell and wife Kathy of Fleetwood, and Steven Pennell of Jefferson; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Charlotte Pennell will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Mike Barfoot. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Those attending the funeral or visitation are requested to wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the Pennell family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Pennell family.
