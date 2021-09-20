Charles William Farthing, 66, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Charles was a volunteer firefighter who loved to travel and make latch hook rugs. He was also a animal lover.
He is survived by two sisters, Carol Hays (Richard), Jennie Helen Farthing (Todd Jamison); one brother, Kenneth Phillip Farthing (Tamara); one niece, Kristi Danner and his nephews, Chris Turner, Isaac Farthing, Michael Farthing, Mathew Danner; and his friend Tim Moretz.
Family services will be private.
