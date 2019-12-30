Charles (CW) Young, Jr., of Banner Elk, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice in Lenoir, N.C.
CW was born in Baltimore, MD, to Charles W. Young, Sr. and Florence K. Young.
He attended college in up-state New York and traveled around the United States before making a permanent home in Banner Elk, N.C. In recent years, he split his time between his beloved Banner Elk in North Carolina and his property in Florida where he used his extensive building experience to build, remodel and maintain homes for himself and clients.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Schacher and two granddaughters, Maya and Ava, of Mooresville, N.C. CW is also survived by his siblings, James Young (spouse Claudia) of Loveland, CO; Patricia Dudding (spouse Robert) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Susan Young Gorsuch (spouse Alan) of Hot Springs, SD.
CW was predeceased by his father and mother, Charles W. Young, Sr. and Florence Kilpatrick Young as well as his younger sister, Sandra Young.
There will be no services at this time.
