Charles Hamp Blackburn, Jr. passed away at Appalachian Regional Health Care Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
He was born February 20, 1925 in Todd, N.C., to Velma Grace Norris and husband Charles Hamp Blackburn, Sr.
After graduating from Elkland High School in Ashe County, N.C., in 1941, Charles worked in Baltimore, Maryland at the Glenn L. Martin Airplane factory. Charlie attended Davidson College one year prior to entering the US Navy in 1945, where he lettered as a freshman on the basketball team.
Following his military service, he entered Appalachian State Teachers College in 1947, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education in 1951. After graduation, he taught in the Wilkes County School System for three years, before becoming engaged in business rentals and beef cattle farming in the Boone area. In his civic interests and activities, Charlie was a member of the Boone Volunteer Fire Department for twenty years, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Boone, where he served on the Board of Deacons, as well as Superintendent of the Intermediate Sunday School Department for a number of years. Also, he was a loyal supporter of Appalachian State University since his graduation.
Survivors include a son, Chris Blackburn and spouse, Martha, of Granite Falls, N.C. and a daughter, Katrina Tena Blackburn Callio and spouse, Craig, of Boone; five grandchildren, Stefani Beane and spouse, Daron, of Statesville, N.C., Dustin Blackburn of Cajah Mountain, N.C., Adam Mattox of Asheville, N.C., Arin Mattox of Boone, Sara Blackburn Keller and husband, Ian, of Valdese, NC, and a step-granddaughter, Lauren Gill of Goldsboro, NC. Great grandchildren include Jacsyn Beane, Colten Keller, Aubrey Keller, Charlie Ann Mattox and Abel Mattox. Additionally, he had three step-great-grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Ann Carroll Blackburn; his parents; two sisters, Ruth Blackburn Graham and husband, Kermit, of Bel Air, Md, and Pauline Blackburn McGuire and husband, Glenn, of Deep Gap, N.C.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Boone. At Charlies request, funeral services and military graveside honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the DAV Chapter 90, will be private.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607, or to the Boone Fire Department, 567 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Blackburn family.
