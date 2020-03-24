Charles David Smith

Dave Smith, 89, of Lake Wales, FL., passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at AdventHealth Lake Wales.
He was born December 11, 1930 in Independence, VA to the late Grant and Ethel Smith; for the last 27 years was a permanent resident of Lake Wales and spent his summers in Boone, N.C., and Michigan.
He was a retired administrator for Appalachian State University, a member of the Boone United Methodist Church in North Carolina and attended the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales, FL. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Dave was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Elizabeth Bennington Smith; son, Randy W. Smith; brother, James Smith and a granddaughter, Alison E. Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Carol Smith; son, Lawrence Smith (Nelda) of Charlotte, N.C.; step-sons, Curtis J. Steenson, Michael J. Steenson, Richard K. Steenson and Jeffrey J. Steenson; 12 grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
Due to current recommendations by the CDC, Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.