Mr. Charles Clay Robinson, 85, of Vilas, N.C., the Beaver Dam Community, passed away Thursday evening, February 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Clay and Mae Norris Robinson. Charles was a member and Deacon in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Charles retired from Vermont American in Boone after working many years for them. After retiring, he studied Business Administration in college, and finished his career working for Charleston Forge in Boone.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Foster Robinson; one brother, Eugene Robinson; a sister, Blanda Greene; and two grandchildren, Avery Miller and Addison Younger.
He is survived by four children, Tina Robinson Trivette and husband Gary of Vilas, Gail Robinson Miller and husband Larry of Granite Falls, Timothy Robinson of Vilas and Cassie Robinson Sheets and husband James of Hudson; one sister, Glenna Everett; and four grandchildren, Aubrey and Annalise Miller, Draven and Elijah Sheets.
Funeral services for Mr. Charles Clay Robinson were conducted Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. in Beaver Dam Baptist Church, the Rev. Keith Brown officiated. Burial followed in the Robinson Cemetery.
The body lay in state in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church on Sunday, prior to the services from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Donations may be made to the Robinson Cemetery Fund in care of Tina Trivette, 5562 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Robinson family.
