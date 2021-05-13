Charles Alexander Hastings, 87, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away Tuesday April 27, 2021.
Charles (Charlie/Fuz) was born January 13, 1934 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Harold and Lucille Hastings. Charles was a graduate of Choate school for boys, and later graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a bachelor of Architecture. He then relocated to Charlotte, NC where he started a career and a new family.
Later on in life, he settled down in Boone, NC where he enjoyed the mountainous terrain and temperate climate that so reminded him of his childhood days in West Virginia. There, he was a long time member of St. Luke Episcopal Church where he was able to grow in his faith and better understand the word of our Lord. He was an active member, serving in the choir, flower guild, and building and grounds committees. Charles enjoyed reading, traveling, and gardening. He had a deep appreciation for the arts and was a talented sketch artist and sculptor.
Charles was preceded in death by Angelica Cranford Hastings (married 1961-1980), Harold Hastings (brother), and Sally Foehl (sister).
He is survived by his wife, Florence Durfee Hastings with whom he shared some of life’s most memorable moments, and whose love he truly treasured. He is also survived by his children, Christopher Hastings (Idie) of Birmingham, AL, Angelica Hicks (Ted) of Atlanta, GA, David Hastings of Charlotte, NC, and Stephen Hastings (Sherry) of Winston-Salem, NC; grandsons, Zeb and Vincent Hastings (AL), and Jacob and Reid Hastings (NC); and great-grand daughter, Francis (AL).
A private memorial service with family will be held at All Saints Parish in Pawleys Island, SC June 26, 2021. In addition, a private ceremony will be held at John’s Island cemetery, Vero Beach at a later date.
Memorials in Charles name can be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 170 Council St., Boone, NC 28607 or to Vero Beach Dog Park 505 Beachland Blvd., Ste. 1-124, Vero Beach, FL 32963.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.