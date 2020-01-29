Cecil W. Wood, 78, of Oak Avenue, Lake Placid, Florida, a native and former resident of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Advent Health of Sebring in Sebring, Florida.
Cecil was born August 26, 1941 in Watauga County, N.C., a son of the late Elmer and Pearl Ford Wood. He was purchasing manager for IRC where he worked for 40 years. Cecil was a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church in Boone and attended and served at Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy T Wood; two sons, Marty W. Wood and wife, Diane, and Andy W. Wood and wife, Denise; four grandchildren, Deray Wood and children, Presli and Abel, Emily Reynolds and husband, John, Lauren Linamen and husband, Ben, and children, Brooks and Easton, Chad Wood and wife, Randi, and sons, Landyn and Kaidyn; two step Grandchildren, Meleah Greene and husband, Adam and son Wyatt, and Jordan Keller and wife, Allie, and son, Eli; and three sisters, Margaret Cole of Wilson, North Carolina, Marjorie Trivette of Blowing Rock, and Elma Wood of Greensboro. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Cecil W. Wood will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 3:00. Officiating will be Dr. Daniel Featherstone and Pastor Harold Bennett. Burial will follow in Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 3:00, at the church, prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Laurel Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 1147, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
