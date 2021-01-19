Cecil Monroe Greene, 93, of Daniel Boone Drive Ext., Boone, N.C., passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
He is survived by two daughters, Terri Greene Langdon of Boone and JoAnn Greene Phillips and husband Robert; two sons, David C. Greene and wife Robin and Steven P. Greene all of Boone; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clyde Ray Greene and Gertrude Plyler Greene, one brother and three sisters.
A private family service will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
