Dr. Cecil Fred Tester, 83, of Conover, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2021.
Cecil was born in Boone, NC to the late Hedgie and Cleo Harmon Tester. He is preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Aldridge and is survived by a brother, Joel C Tester.
He attended Appalachian High School in Boone, NC and graduated from Appalachian State Teacher’s College. He went on to obtain his doctorate in Bio-Chemistry from the University of Georgia. Cecil spent most of his career with the US Department of Agriculture in a research capacity.
While working at the USDA, his passion for golf began. He would visit golf courses all over the country analyzing turf management practices sparking this passion. After retiring back to Boone, Cecil played golf daily and then moved to Conover, NC and became a member of the Rock Barn Country Club to be able to play golf year-round, meeting many close friends.
Cecil’s first and most meaningful passion was his family. He was a devoted and loving father to three children and smitten Papa to five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Whenever he would see his children and grandchildren he would light up with joy. In Cecil’s eyes the best time spent was the time he spent with his family.
Cecil is survived by two daughters, Wendy Erickson and husband Rick, Christy Starkey and husband David; a son, Paul Tester and wife Barbara; five grandchildren, Emily Heath and husband Micah, Elijah Erickson, Eliana Erickson, Augusta Starkey and Joshua Starkey; and one great grandchild, Nora Heath.
A Graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 521 Old King Street, Boone, NC 28607 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Suzie Waterman officiating. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.
