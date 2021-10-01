Carolyn "Mama C" Yates Puckett, 78, of Vilas, N.C., passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her residence.
She was born November 23, 1942 in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Dexter and Victoria Smith Yates.
She is survived by one son, Alex Stout and wife Amy, one granddaughter, Elexis Stout and one grandson, William Stout all of High Point; three sisters, Patt Paal of Boone; Ann DeIgrippo of Vilas and Mary Alice Wilson and husband Tim of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Paal.
A memorial service for Carolyn Yates Puckett will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Keith Freeman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Online condolences may be sent to the Puckett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.