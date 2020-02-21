God in his infinite wisdom has freed Carolyn Cloud from dementia and pain and called her home on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Miss Carolyn was born on December 18, 1932 to the late Elmer and Daisy Menk in Chicago, IL.
Carolyn was grateful to her grandmother for raising her in the faith of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, which provided her with strength, hope and compassion all through her life. At the age of 16, Carolyn began taking voice lessons which led to a profession albeit short career in performing as a soloist in weddings, churches, and in night clubs. She was very proud to be a part of the Chicago Chorale group. Carolyn also worked as a professional model and a community theater actor and singer. She was the female lead in a production of Yankee Doodle Dandy about the life of George M. Cohen in Greenville, SC in 1973.
Carolyn's favorite role was that of mother to three children with her first husband James Cloud. She is preceded in death by her youngest child, Kathleen Cloud Wilson Pepper (Vince) and survived by her son, Steven Cloud (Freeda) of Dallas, TX and her daughter, Deborah Cloud Carter (Stamey) of Boone, N.C. She lived for most of her adult life in the Dallas, TX area. She divorced James after her children were grown and worked hard and successfully at living independently and contributing to her church, neighborhood and community. Carolyn lived a very active life and enjoyed exercise, roller skating, dancing, gardening, caring for animals of all kinds, decorating and needle point. She was always singing.
She married Richard Jordan later in life who (also) preceded her in death. She is survived, and will be missed, by her five grandchildren, Daniel Carter (Sarah) of Waxhaw, NC, Alana Wilson Chomak (Pete) of Honey Grove, TX, Michael Carter (Rose) of Boone, NC, and Nicholas Wilson of Dallas, TX. Also, surviving are seven great grandchildren, Kwame, Samantha, Anna, Alex, Joseph, Abby, and Jacob Daniel.
Carolyn's daughter and son-in-law helped her move to the Boone area in 2018. Deborah and Stamey are grateful for the opportunity to have spent many wonderful days with Carolyn over the last two years. Despite illness Carolyn was always cheerful and considerate and a joy to be around. She loved her time in the mountains and was always fascinated by the beauty and variety of her surroundings here.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Life Care of Banner Elk for the wonderful and loving care given to her for many months. We know they have a hard job but they were always helpful and showed a very caring attitude. We also appreciate the staff of Caldwell Hospice for the very helpful support during her difficult last few months.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Cloud family.
