Carolyn Bowden Travis, 84, of Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk on Saturday, the 20th of March, 2021.
Born to George Page and Sarah Louise Bowden on July 18th, 1936 in Asheboro, North Carolina, Carolyn attended Asheboro High School and obtained her Masters of Fine Arts in English from Appalachian State Teachers’ College in Boone. She married Samuel Boyce Travis August 30th, 1959 and made the Carolina High Country she loved her home for life.
She undertook the role of educator, teaching in the Forsyth County School District for a year before beginning a thirty-three year career in the English Department at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina. She enjoyed bowling and golf, was active in choir, a charter member of the Appalachian Chorale, and a volunteer with efforts including Habitat for Humanity.
She is survived by her husband Samuel and her two sons, Stephen Gregory Travis of Boone, and Ward Carpenter Travis of San Mateo, California.
Interment will be held outdoors at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30th at Mount Lawn Memorial Park, Father Allan McCaslin officiating. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association and the Alzheimer’s Association. A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at a later date, once conditions permit.
Online condolences may be shared with the Travis family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Travis family.
