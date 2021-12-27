It is with great sadness that the family of Carlos Hernandez announces his passing on Friday, December 17 at the age of 63 years.
He will be held with love in the hearts of his children, Genevieve Hernandez (Charles Collins-Chase), Carlos Marcel Hernandez, and Mallory Francesca Roberts; grandchildren, Oscar Roberts and Margot Collins-Chase; mother, Blanca Hernandez; sister, Blanca Bacigalupi (Manuel Bacigalupi); former spouse, Denise Lemieux; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in Mexico. Carlos was predeceased by his father, Cesar Hernandez, and brother, Cesar Hernandez, Jr.
Carlos was born in Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Cesar and Blanca Hernandez. He immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of ten and spent his youth in south Florida. Although Carlos spoke barely a word of English upon arriving in the United States, his curiosity and keen intellect earned him a degree in biology from the University of Miami (1983). He married Denise Lemieux in 1984 and they together raised three children—one of Carlos’s greatest joys. After splitting time between Florida and North Carolina for several years, Carlos permanently moved to Blowing Rock with his family in 1995, taking over the family rug shop from his brother Cesar.
Carlos was a successful business owner, and The Rug Company has been a fixture of Blowing Rock’s Main Street for decades. No one worked harder than Carlos—when he wasn’t in New York or India selecting inventory and negotiating with suppliers, he was in his shop nearly every day it was open. Customers would stop by to browse or say a quick hello but end up staying for conversations filled with humor and kindness.
Carlos was a citizen of the world. He enjoyed Blowing Rock’s tight-knit community, but he also loved to travel and could hold a conversation about nearly any topic, from music and art to science and global politics. He had a wry wit, a kind heart, a keen eye for design, and an undeniable sense of style.
Carlos had a deep connection to his family and was known for his generous, caring spirit. He supported his loved ones and friends without asking (or accepting) anything in return. Carlos’s passing leaves a void that no one could possibly fill. His memory is a blessing to all who knew him.
A celebration of Carlos’s life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock. Please note this is an outdoor gathering in the parish’s Mary garden, so please dress accordingly.
