Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, of Taylors, South Carolina, went to her eternal rest on June 6, 2021.
Born on May 18, 1988 in Queensland, Australia to Brad Brewer Sr. & Wanda Brewer Ickes, Carli is preceded in death by her father, Brad, by her grandmother, Rita Brewer, and her grandfather, Jimmy Tsuruda.
She is survived by her husband, Ryan Soukup; mother, Wanda (Dan) Brewer Ickes; siblings, Kenna (Patrick) Millea, Tori Brewer, Bradley Brewer Jr., and Rachel Ickes; grandfather, Paul Brewer; grandmother, Eleanor Wentworth; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; by her in-laws, Jeff & Holly Soukup, Kyle (Elizabeth) Soukup, and Caitlyn Soukup (Aaron Hackett); and by a village of family, friends, students (both past & present), colleagues, and loved ones.
All are invited to honor Carli’s legacy with a memorial bike ride, gathering at Hampton Station (1320 Hampton Avenue, Greenville, SC) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed toward a fund in Carli’s honor. Visit carlibrewersoukup.org for more information and full obituary.
