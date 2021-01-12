Carl N. Chiarolanzio, son of Carl F. and Elsie (Barrett) Chiarolanzio, passed away December 30th 2020, of COVID-19 Pneumonia at St Lucie Medical Center, Port St Lucie, FL.
He was born on January 3rd, 1937. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jacqueline Renz Chiarolanzio. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Chiarolanzio (Antoinette, deceased); his sister, Carol Kitchell (Joseph); sister-in-law, Christine O’Connell; and five children, Diana (Jim) Olmstead of Austin TX, Kathryn Chiarolanzio (Jerry Smith) of Stoneville, NC, Richard (Katherine) of Virginia, Carl III (Dawn) of Deep Gap, NC, Christine (Ross) Picillo, Simpsonville, SC. He was also a grandfather to 18 and great grandfather to 22 and had many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by daughter, Deborah Chiera; grandson, Dominick Chiarolanzio; and mother-in-law, Ann Renz.
Additional information can be found at MillenniumCremationService.com
