Brooke Stanbery Ford, 91, of 560 Pine Branch Road, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
The daughter of the late W.H. Stanbery and Sarah Belle Stanbery, she was born on November 2, 1929 in Webster, North Carolina. She was a retired seamstress from Shadowline, Inc., and was a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Barkley and husband the Reverend H. E. Barkley of Columbia, South Carolina and Marian Ford of Hickory, North Carolina; and one son, Mark Ford and wife Gail of Boone, North Carolina. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Erin Ford Patterson and husband John of Boone and Meredith Barkley Murphy and husband Andy of Lexington, South Carolina; one grandson, Michael Barkley of Columbia, South Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Lauren Patterson of Boone, North Carolina; a great-grandson, Luke Murphy of Lexington, South Carolina; one sister, Betty Hughes and husband Doug of Boone, North Carolina; and one sister-in-law, Ila Ford of Lexington, North Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Glenn Ford, and one brother, Amos Stanbery.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Annie Armstrong Offering or the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 7504 US Hwy 421S, Deep Gap, NC 28618.
Online condolences may be posted for the Ford family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
