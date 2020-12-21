Brian Richard Yerman, my dear old dad, transitioned from his mortal life around 2:00 AM on December 17, 2020.
He leaves behind two sons, Edward Laney Yerman and Forrest Gray Yerman; his sister, Linda; brother, Fred, and countless cherished friends and family.
My father was born on March 3, 1947, in Rome, New York, to Virginia and Rowell Yerman. His youngest brother, Jerry, sadly passed last year. He also leaves behind his spiritual community at Boone Mennonite Brethren Church where he attended for twenty-seven years. For a time, he observed the duties of usher, and for the duration of his devotion he played guitar and sang with the choir and an earlier gospel quartet composed of at least eight of the finest musicians this side of heaven.
Music followed my father throughout his life. In high school he played trombone and when his draft number was called for the Vietnam War, he auditioned and was accepted into the Navy to play in a marching band. He was deployed to the Mediterranean twice and spoke fondly of his experiences in Italy and Spain throughout his life. While stationed in Italy once, my father told me his Admiral ordered him to choose the music to play for a diplomatic event. Dissatisfied with his role in the armed forces and true to his love for shenanigans, my dad gave the marching band sheet music for “Thunder and Blazes,” a song commonly played at circuses.
On completing his four years with the Navy, my father moved to Virginia Beach and later near Wytheville, Virginia, where he met Jean Stadtfeld, his ex-wife and mother of my brother and I. Here in southwest Virginia he also made many friends of old time musicians—not a one of them were bluegrass musicians, to be clear. (My daddy never played bluegrass.)
Together, he and my mother moved to Matney, North Carolina, a short drive from Boone and Appalachian State University. One of the first things my dad did here, so I’ve been told, was to get a haircut from Ray Hicks, a man famous for his Jack tales but not his haircuts. From there, they developed a lifelong friendship that rained blessings on my brother and I who spent many of our childhood days on the backside of Beech Mountain hearing the best tall tales, eating Rosa’s exquisite country cooking, and being shown the good life by our dad.
Because of the nature of this year and the pandemic, services will be postponed until it is safe for everyone to gather and celebrate the best life of me and my brother’s dad, Brian Yerman. We hope to gather in the spring or summer.
For now, listen to some good music, eat some good food, and be reminded of something good my dad did for you or somebody else. He was a good man.
